Burton Verle Kohler passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at the age of 72. He was born on July 25, 1946, in Hailey, Idaho. He came to Alaska in 1956 with his family, who homesteaded in Wasilla, Alaska. He attended Wasilla High School and graduated in 1965. He joined the Navy in 1965 and served in Texas.
After his service, he worked for Alaska Railroad. He married his wife Peggy in 1972, then attended University of Alaska Anchorage and received his degree in culinary arts. He worked on the North Slope for Nabors and Doyon Universal Services until his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed woodworking and black powder re-enactments.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Peggy Kohler; and his three children, Jeffrey Kohler, Tracy Scott Kohler and his wife Erica, and Kathryn Hooper and her husband Sean. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Tracii, Justina, Austin, Tori and Brayden; and sister, Ava Lansbery and her husband James from Illinois. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
He will be buried at Fort Richardson National Cemetery at a later date; no services are planned at this time.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019