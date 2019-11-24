Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Byron Douglas Kohfield. View Sign Service Information Anchorage Baptist Temple 6401 E Northern Lights Blvd Anchorage, AK 99504 Memorial service 12:00 PM Anchorage Baptist Temple 6401 East Northern Lights Boulevard Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Byron Douglas Kohfield was born in Tunki, China, on March 2, 1934, to missionaries Erwin and Mary Kohfield. His early years were spent in China and Oregon, his teens in California. Following high school, he proudly served in the

Byron met the love of his life, Virginia Stewart, while in high school. He was 17 and she was 14. The two were wed while Byron was in his last year of duty with the Marines. The wedding was performed by Byron's father at Mountain View Baptist Church on Feb. 11, 1956. They remained together for life, just a few months shy of 64 years.

Their early married years were spent in California, where they were blessed with three children: David, Gary and Linda. In August 1967, Byron moved the family to Alaska, fulfilling a dream held since reading Jack London novels in his teens.

In Alaska, Byron's career spanned three phases. He first worked as a civil servant, for both the Army Corp of Engineers and the Air Force. He then spent many enjoyable years working for Steenmeyer Corporation. Finally, he forged out on his own, running KC Corporation until his retirement in 2019, a span of roughly 35 years. He was a member of Anchorage Contractors Association and various other organizations. Throughout his career, Byron earned the respect of peers, co-workers and employees, consistently going above and beyond, always doing the job right the first time, no matter the cost.

Byron had a true love of God and helped willingly wherever he felt led. He was an elder and deacon in various churches, was a member of CBMC and served on the board of Alaska Bible College. In his last church home, Anchorage Baptist Temple, Byron spent about 17 years teaching the Senior Saints Sunday school class, until illness finally prevented him. To him and his wife, the class and church were family.

Byron was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He provided a lifetime of support, wisdom and memories too numerous to recount. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and golfing, but he cherished time at home above all else. In his later years, he was most content when with his wife, sharing the "luxury" of their aging recliners.

Byron and Virginia left Alaska for Hayden, Idaho, on Sept. 2, 2019. The future they'd hoped to share there was not to be. On Nov. 3, 2019, God called Byron to his eternal home in Heaven.

Byron is survived by his wife, Virginia Kohfield; his son, David Kohfield; daughter, Linda (and Jim) Berkley; their children, his grandchildren, Miranda, James, Joshua, Eric, Aaron and Philip; and his brother, Bruce (and June) Kohfield. He reunites with his son, Gary; parents, Erwin and Mary Kohfield; and sister, Bernice Kohfield.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission, 2823 East Tudor Road, Anchorage, AK, 99507; 907-563-5603.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 12: p.m. at Anchorage Baptist Temple, 6401 East Northern Lights Boulevard in Anchorage, with a reception to follow.

