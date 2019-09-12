Caitlin Maeve Shannon, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019.
Caitlin was born April 6, 1987 in Anchorage, Alaska. Caitlin received her Certification of Completion from the Anchorage School District. She was a member of ChangePoint Church in Anchorage. Caitlin loved music, painting and visiting friends and family. Her family states that she lived every day with a spirit of happiness, gratitude and love. In the words of Winnie the Pooh: "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart, I'll stay there forever." And "How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." Family would like us to remember verses Matthew 19:14 and Hebrews 13:2.
Caitlin is survived by her loving parents Don and Nancy Shannon, sister Lindsey Shannon Kapu, grandfather Art Elliott, nieces Nawai and Kaiea Kapu, uncle Tom and aunt Kathy Elliott, and cousins Jake Elliott, Ivy and Trent Hanson. She is preceded in death by twin Nanas Mary Jane Elliott and Molly Jean Kings and grandparents Ralph and Delores Shannon.
The funeral service will be held at Noon on September 14, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery. Family asks that memorial bequests be made to: Challenge Alaska ([email protected]), Access Alaska ([email protected]), Alaska Junior Theater (akjt.org), and/or New Hope Compassionate Ministries (newhopeak.org).
Arrangements are with Janssen Funeral Homes.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019