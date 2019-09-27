Caleb Ross Shugak was born on March 10, 1990, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Tobias and Shirley Shugak. He passed away on Sept. 22, 2019, at the age of 29.
Caleb is survived by his parents, Toby and Shirley Shugak; his older brother, Tyler Shugak and wife Lisa Shugak; his older sister, Shira Clark; nieces, Tia Sullivan, Caitlin Shugak and Callie Shugak; nephews, Micah Sullivan and Tyler Shugak Jr.; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Caleb was artistic, he loved to draw, tattoo and play guitar. He would often make up silly songs and strum his guitar off-beat and out of tune while singing them. He was also very active and enjoyed fishing, skateboarding, snowboarding, wrestling and tinkering around with various things. He loved his family, was protective of them, had nicknames for everyone, he loved to tease and always, always said "I love you." He was known to read the Bible to his nieces and nephews. He had a contagious laugh and was always there to help when asked. Caleb was part of a very close-knit, loving family and he will be greatly missed.
Services are scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Anchorage Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation starts at 11 a.m., with the funeral ceremony following at 12 p.m. The Celebration of Life and potluck will be held at 3 p.m. at the SCF Gathering Room.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019