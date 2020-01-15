Candice "Candi" Jaye Riggs Jesclard passed away Saturday evening, Jan. 11, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska.
Candi was born in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 5, 1952, to Jay and Georgia (Barrows) Riggs. Her family loaded into a station wagon and drove the Alcan Highway to relocate to Anchorage in 1964. Candi attended junior high and high school in Anchorage. While attending Brigham Young University, she met her husband, Lawrence "Larry" Jesclard (1952-2009).
Candi is survived by six children: Jay Jesclard (Nan), Christine Bingham (Brett), Jodi Taylor (Treg), Terrance Jesclard, Gigi Schaalje (John) and Liz Kiddle (Fraser); as well as by her parents, Jay and Georgia Riggs; her brother, George (Ann); and sister, Lori; and 20 grandchildren.
Her family wishes to thank her physicians, nurses and other medical professionals who have cared for her over these last two months.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11701 Puma Street in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020