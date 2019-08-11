Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Send Flowers Obituary

Carl Irving Andresen, lifelong Alaskan, passed away on July 24, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. Carl was born in the Alaska Railroad Hospital in Anchorage on March 16, 1929, to Decema Kimball and Moritz Andresen. His grandparents, Irving Leonard and Della Kimball, were original settlers of the Anchorage townsite. Carl grew up in the Kimball Building in downtown Anchorage, which remains to this day.

Carl graduated from Anchorage High School in 1947, and later attended Dunwoody's Institute in Minneapolis, Minn., to study electronics. In 1951, he was inducted into the U.S. Army stationed at Big Delta, Alaska, and was honorably discharged in 1953 with the rank of Sergeant. After the army, Carl started his business, Aircraft Radio Service, in a garage behind Kimball's store in Anchorage. He later moved to Merrill Field, where he successfully operated his FAA repair station for the next 53 years. Carl's proudest achievement was being the recipient of the FAA Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award in 2004.

In 1963, Carl met Elouise Bielefeld and they married in 1965. He raised his family in Anchorage and when he wasn't working, loved flying his Super Cub and fishing as much as possible. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family at his cabin on Red Shirt Lake.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Moritz and Decema; his brother, Fred; and his aunt, Vera. He is survived by his wife, Elouise; his sons, Bob (Erin), Bill (Shelly) and Rich (Christy); daughter, Kimball; grandchildren, Erik, Amy, Jake, William, Ally, Ellie and Frannie; sister-in-law, Kathy Smith; and nieces and nephews, Annie, Mike, and Art Smith and Jim and Julie Bielefeld.

A celebration of life for Carl will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.



