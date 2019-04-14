Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carl Edward Hussey, 84, was born on Aug. 14, 1934, in Burrton, Kan., to Carl Morton and Mayme Bradley Diem-Hussey. He died peacefully due to COPD on April 9, 2019.

He served in the Marines in 1953-1956, and later in the Army in 1958-1967. While in the Army, he was deployed to both Libya and Vietnam. In Vietnam, he received wounds to his leg while flying missions. He retired from the Army as a WO-3 Rotary Aviator with a Purple Heart.

He worked in California flying oil workers to off-shore drilling rigs. He then moved to Alaska to fly workers to the survey lands for the pipeline. He had a high-altitude rescue at Mt. McKinley. He ended his flying career working for the North Slope Borough.

He loved to play bingo and ride motorcycles. He also enjoyed working on his and friends' vehicles.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kanayurak-Hussey and her children; his three living children, Melody and her husband Ron Little, Michelle Woodbury, and Richard and his wife Teresa; his seven grandchildren, Christiana, Melissa, Misty, Heather, Jordan, Ryan and Briana; his many great-grandchildren; and his siblings, James Bradley, Jeannie Wendlandt, Carolyn Whitehouse, Hal Lewis and Minneta Emge.

Burial services were on April 13, 2019, at Wasilla-Aurora cemetery. He was buried next to his deceased son James Edward Hussey, whom he buried in 1990.

Through his stories and history of flying, he often encouraged others to learn to fly and sent letters of recommendations to get into the Army's flight school.

He was a simple, giving and over-caring man. He will be missed by many.



