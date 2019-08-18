Carlos A. Oliver, 35, departed this life on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born on Aug. 11, 1983, in Petersburg, Va.
Carlos was full of laughter and jokes and a friend to many. He was a private man who loved his family and life. He wanted to live life peacefully and he enjoyed experiencing the beauty of every day. He loved being outdoors. He loved taking long rides, star gazing, looking at the ocean and taking in the sunsets. He was a deep thinker and shared his life philosophy with family and friends. He urged others to read and study about their history and not to just believe what you are told.
He is preceded in death by his, father, Burt Oliver Sr.; and grandmothers, Irene Silver and Caretha Tynes.
He leaves to cherish many memories by his beloved mother, Marie S. Oliver; his partner, Sally Utuga; two children, Jada Moonin and Kharee Oliver; four stepchildren, Wesley, Wynette, Warren and Wyatt Iloilo; two brothers, Burt (BJ) Oliver Jr. and Marcus Joyner III; four sisters, Rhonda Wilson (Malcolm), Michelle Connor (Timothy), Sheranda Oliver and Rolunda Oliver; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019