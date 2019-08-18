Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlos Oliver. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos A. Oliver, 35, departed this life on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born on Aug. 11, 1983, in Petersburg, Va.

Carlos was full of laughter and jokes and a friend to many. He was a private man who loved his family and life. He wanted to live life peacefully and he enjoyed experiencing the beauty of every day. He loved being outdoors. He loved taking long rides, star gazing, looking at the ocean and taking in the sunsets. He was a deep thinker and shared his life philosophy with family and friends. He urged others to read and study about their history and not to just believe what you are told.

He is preceded in death by his, father, Burt Oliver Sr.; and grandmothers, Irene Silver and Caretha Tynes.

He leaves to cherish many memories by his beloved mother, Marie S. Oliver; his partner, Sally Utuga; two children, Jada Moonin and Kharee Oliver; four stepchildren, Wesley, Wynette, Warren and Wyatt Iloilo; two brothers, Burt (BJ) Oliver Jr. and Marcus Joyner III; four sisters, Rhonda Wilson (Malcolm), Michelle Connor (Timothy), Sheranda Oliver and Rolunda Oliver; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.



Carlos A. Oliver, 35, departed this life on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. He was born on Aug. 11, 1983, in Petersburg, Va.Carlos was full of laughter and jokes and a friend to many. He was a private man who loved his family and life. He wanted to live life peacefully and he enjoyed experiencing the beauty of every day. He loved being outdoors. He loved taking long rides, star gazing, looking at the ocean and taking in the sunsets. He was a deep thinker and shared his life philosophy with family and friends. He urged others to read and study about their history and not to just believe what you are told.He is preceded in death by his, father, Burt Oliver Sr.; and grandmothers, Irene Silver and Caretha Tynes.He leaves to cherish many memories by his beloved mother, Marie S. Oliver; his partner, Sally Utuga; two children, Jada Moonin and Kharee Oliver; four stepchildren, Wesley, Wynette, Warren and Wyatt Iloilo; two brothers, Burt (BJ) Oliver Jr. and Marcus Joyner III; four sisters, Rhonda Wilson (Malcolm), Michelle Connor (Timothy), Sheranda Oliver and Rolunda Oliver; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close