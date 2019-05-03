Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carmion Lee Armstrong, 74, passed away at her home in El Paso, Texas, on April 18, 2019.

Mrs. Armstrong is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Armstrong; her mother, Geri (Wasson) Faller of Homer, Alaska; her daughters, Carmion Fuhrman (Bill) of Paris, Tenn., and Kimberly Caley (Eric) of Surprise, Ariz.; her son, James Armstrong (Teryl) of Anchorage, Alaska; nine grandsons; two granddaughters; and two great-granddaughters.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Harbrueger; her stepmother, Carmyn Harbrueger; her stepfather, Steve Faller; her son, Robert Armstrong; and her grandson, Phillip Fuhrman.

Carmion was born in Keego Harbor, Mich., and moved to Anchorage with her parents in 1958. She was part of the first graduating class of East Anchorage High School in 1962. She retired from the Municipality of Anchorage in 1999, relocated to Wisconsin and finally settled in El Paso.

She will be remembered as someone who never met a stranger. A ready smile greeted all she encountered. She loved sharing stories of her life and listening to the stories and experiences of others. Learning about the world through reading, traveling and meeting new people was also her passion.

One would often find her crocheting gifts for the people around her, and the people around the people around her. If she heard of anyone in need, she made sure that she reached out with whatever resources she had available. Her loving and giving heart was not limited to just people, she loved all of God's creatures with equal passion and openness.

In keeping with her final wishes, no services will be held and her cremains will be scattered in the state of Alaska. Carmion Lee Armstrong, 74, passed away at her home in El Paso, Texas, on April 18, 2019.Mrs. Armstrong is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Armstrong; her mother, Geri (Wasson) Faller of Homer, Alaska; her daughters, Carmion Fuhrman (Bill) of Paris, Tenn., and Kimberly Caley (Eric) of Surprise, Ariz.; her son, James Armstrong (Teryl) of Anchorage, Alaska; nine grandsons; two granddaughters; and two great-granddaughters.She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Harbrueger; her stepmother, Carmyn Harbrueger; her stepfather, Steve Faller; her son, Robert Armstrong; and her grandson, Phillip Fuhrman.Carmion was born in Keego Harbor, Mich., and moved to Anchorage with her parents in 1958. She was part of the first graduating class of East Anchorage High School in 1962. She retired from the Municipality of Anchorage in 1999, relocated to Wisconsin and finally settled in El Paso.She will be remembered as someone who never met a stranger. A ready smile greeted all she encountered. She loved sharing stories of her life and listening to the stories and experiences of others. Learning about the world through reading, traveling and meeting new people was also her passion.One would often find her crocheting gifts for the people around her, and the people around the people around her. If she heard of anyone in need, she made sure that she reached out with whatever resources she had available. Her loving and giving heart was not limited to just people, she loved all of God's creatures with equal passion and openness.In keeping with her final wishes, no services will be held and her cremains will be scattered in the state of Alaska. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close