Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM VFW Post 1685 1200 W. 33rd Avenue Anchorage , AK

Long time resident Ann Brown, as she preferred to be called, died on May 23, 2019, after bravely fighting numerous illnesses.

Ann was born on Dec. 7, 1939, to Albert Anthony Haydel and Elvira Laurent Haydel in Plaquemine, La. She grew up in New Orleans, La., and was a huge fan of the New Orleans Saints football team. On March 15, 1963, she married James Roy Brown. In 1976, Ann and the family packed up their Chevy Vega and left Baton Rouge, La., where they had lived for several years, and drove to Anchorage, Alaska, after her husband received a job offer. In 1985, she was instrumental in assisting her husband in opening Roy's Coins. The coin shop was a successful business on Spenard Road until her husband Roy's passing in 2011, after which she became very involved with VFW Post 1685, where she spent a lot of her free time and became a beloved friend and member to so many.

Ann is survived by her sister, Mary Gayle Haydel Julian; sons, Charles Brown, Tim Brown, Marc Cravey and Richard Brown; daughter, Lisa Coppersmith; along with ten grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at VFW Post 1685, 1200 West 33rd Avenue in Anchorage. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Bonifay, Fla.

