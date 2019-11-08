Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Lyn Burns Lavrakas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Lyn Burns Lavrakas, 68, died on Nov. 3, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska. Carol was born to Barbara and Leonard Burns in 1951 in Phoenix, Ariz. From a young age she showed an interest in all arts, as well as a love for working with children. She started with holding summer camps in her backyard as a teenager and continued on, working for Head Start and various preschools, opening her heart to children of all ages.

She was a gifted singer-songwriter, creating "Children's Songs of the Midnight Sun" in the 1980s to raise money and awareness for at-risk children. She dedicated her life to helping others, including going to India to replace a roof for an orphanage.

Always the one with a joke, a helping hand, a compassionate heart, she will be remembered for her concern about the planet, especially in regards to her beloved Alaska.

Along with being a gifted musician she was also a talented artist. Her work was called Art Beyond Be Leaf. She used recycled jewelry, contributions from local Anchorage retailers and anything she found on the ground, turning it into something of beauty and value, giving it a new purpose.

In 2009, Carol earned her Bachelor of Arts at University of Alaska Anchorage. Unsurprisingly, her degree was in human services.

She is survived by her twin sons, Nickolas and Gabriel Lavrakas; her sisters, Karen Carnahan and Kim Kolb; her brothers, Kenneth and Keith Burns; as well as nine nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held soon. Call her son Nick for details at 907-310-4526.

