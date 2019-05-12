Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Former Anchorage Assemblywoman Carol Maser passed peacefully at 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. During the last months of her life, she was surrounded by her family, being cared for by her daughters after suffering a fall while living independently in the Alki Beach area of Seattle, Wash.

Born on May 17, 1925, in Peoria, Ill., she married Philip George Maser Jr. on June 26, 1944.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda Maser of West Seattle, Pat Maser of Vancouver, Wash., Donna Price of Sultan, Wash., and Theresa Maser of Anchorage, Alaska; her granddaughters, Frances Bishop, Kelsi Maser and Crystal Omeg. Her husband, Phil; daughter, Rita; and three sons, Philip George III, David and Raymond, preceded her.

In 1965, she moved the family north to Alaska, where she drove the Alcan Highway by herself with eight children in tow to meet her husband Phil, who had gone ahead to help reconstruct Alaska after the 1964 Earthquake. She played a key role in the real estate industry, receiving awards for Outstanding Service and Realtor of the Year before serving as the Director of the Multiple Listing Service, Vice President of the Anchorage Board of Realtors, Vice President and National Director of the Alaska Association of Realtors. In 1979, she was appointed to the Anchorage Assembly, where she served the citizens of Anchorage through 1985.

She served her community in various capacities throughout the years, but her main dedication was to her family.

A supportive wife and loving mother, she and Phil moved to West Seattle, where they could be near the grandchildren and be away from the cold.

She will be remembered for her dedication to community, integrity, independent nature and loving spirit. Services will be held in Ocean Shores in May and she will be held in thoughts and prayers always.

Memorials can be made to the food bank of West Seattle or to any food bank near you.

