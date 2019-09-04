Guest Book View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol A. Myers, 72, of Atlantic, Iowa, and formerly of Anchorage, Alaska, died on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Carol, daughter of Victor L. and Viola (Schmitt) Myers, was raised on the family farm in the Avoca, Iowa area.

After graduating, from the

A friend in New York then asked her to come back to help her start a retail chain selling women's business clothing. When it didn't get financing, she found a job with a large pharmaceutical company, where she managed their financial reporting for its worldwide operations.

When an opportunity to return to Alaska came, she took it and worked on a special project for Governor Hickle's office to improve efficiency in State government. Later, she became a Controller for Ahtna Inc. in Glennallen, Alaska.

Ever adventurous, she became a principle in a company that planned to build a large air cargo facility at the Anchorage International Airport. After jumping many of the start-up hurdles to enable financing for construction, the economy crashed in late 2007, and the capital market was dry during the Great Recession. She then started consulting, including helping a Native village corporation with a contract to provide support services for a mining consortium planning to develop a vast copper and gold mine in Alaska. She also served as treasurer of the Bob Poe gubernatorial campaign in Alaska.

With the economy still in a slump, her sister, Vicki Myers Adams, formerly of Anchorage, convinced her to retire and moved back to Iowa.

Carol is survived by her sister, Vicki Myers Adams (Mrs. Verl Adams Jr.) of Atlantic; nieces, Kathryn Adams and fiance, Chad Choquette and their sons, Jeremiah and Zachary of Sloan, Iowa, and Kristine Adams and her husband, Rob Akins and their children, Riley, Cade, Christopher, Chloe, Jessica and Natalya of Aurora, Colo.; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother-in-law, Verl Adams Jr. of Anchorage.

A visitation, with the family present, will be held from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Roland Funeral Home. A private burial will be held, prior to the visitation, in the Atlantic Cemetery.

