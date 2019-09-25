Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole VanOrnum. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Peters Creek American Legion Post 33 Send Flowers Obituary

On Sept. 17, 2019, longtime Alaskan Carole Dawn VanOrnum, our treasured mom, grandma and great-grandma, peacefully left us to go be with the love of her life for an eternity of fishing trips and garage sales!

She was born in Seminole, Okla., on Aug. 30, 1938, to Mary Adeline Robinson and James Powers.

She moved a lot during the war years and when her mom remarried the man she considered her dad, Bob Jones, they moved more with him and the Air Force – five different addresses between 1946 and 1948. She spent her four years of high school at Ramey Air Force Base, Puerto Rico and was finally able to make close friends with several kids her age. She graduated in 1956 in a class of five: three girls, all named Carole, and two boys.

She met her Prince Charming in 1958 and married him eight months later on Aug. 15, 1959, in Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Some men from his battalion loaded a missile on to a flatbed that they rode from the chapel to the front gate! How exciting for a young bride and groom!

By February 1962, the young, young family found their way to their forever, beloved home - Alaska!

Carole lived a full, exciting life with her best friend and partner.

She was a wonderful, giving, caring mom and an even more amazing grandma. She loved her kids unconditionally and showed it always.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert VanOrnum; her mom, Mary R. Adams; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Bowen; daughter-in-law, Louann VanOrnum; and her best friend, Maryann Gervell.

She is survived by daughter, Mary E. Keller (Glen); son, Chuck VanOrnum; daughter, Abbe VanOrnum-Sikes; grandsons, Dakota Keller (Vennessa) and Jesse Keller; and granddaughters, Carole Keller, Rosie Lyle (Allen) and Courtney Sikes. She also left behind five loved and adored great-grandkids, Emma Rose, Clark, Dawson, Oliver and Psalm; along with many longtime friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do a random act of kindness when given the opportunity.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Peters Creek American Legion Post 33.

Potluck to follow, come share your memories, a drink and a smile with us.



On Sept. 17, 2019, longtime Alaskan Carole Dawn VanOrnum, our treasured mom, grandma and great-grandma, peacefully left us to go be with the love of her life for an eternity of fishing trips and garage sales!She was born in Seminole, Okla., on Aug. 30, 1938, to Mary Adeline Robinson and James Powers.She moved a lot during the war years and when her mom remarried the man she considered her dad, Bob Jones, they moved more with him and the Air Force – five different addresses between 1946 and 1948. She spent her four years of high school at Ramey Air Force Base, Puerto Rico and was finally able to make close friends with several kids her age. She graduated in 1956 in a class of five: three girls, all named Carole, and two boys.She met her Prince Charming in 1958 and married him eight months later on Aug. 15, 1959, in Travis Air Force Base, Calif. Some men from his battalion loaded a missile on to a flatbed that they rode from the chapel to the front gate! How exciting for a young bride and groom!By February 1962, the young, young family found their way to their forever, beloved home - Alaska!Carole lived a full, exciting life with her best friend and partner.She was a wonderful, giving, caring mom and an even more amazing grandma. She loved her kids unconditionally and showed it always.She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert VanOrnum; her mom, Mary R. Adams; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Bowen; daughter-in-law, Louann VanOrnum; and her best friend, Maryann Gervell.She is survived by daughter, Mary E. Keller (Glen); son, Chuck VanOrnum; daughter, Abbe VanOrnum-Sikes; grandsons, Dakota Keller (Vennessa) and Jesse Keller; and granddaughters, Carole Keller, Rosie Lyle (Allen) and Courtney Sikes. She also left behind five loved and adored great-grandkids, Emma Rose, Clark, Dawson, Oliver and Psalm; along with many longtime friends.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do a random act of kindness when given the opportunity.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Peters Creek American Legion Post 33.Potluck to follow, come share your memories, a drink and a smile with us. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close