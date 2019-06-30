Guest Book View Sign Service Information Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 151 East Herning Avenue Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3344 Service 1:00 PM Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 151 East Herning Avenue Wasilla , AK 99654 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Valley resident Carolyn Bush, 81, passed away peacefully at her Wasilla, Alaska, home on June 20, 2019.

A service will be held at Valley Funeral Home, 151 East Herning Avenue in Wasilla, on July 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. A potluck celebration of life will follow at her son's home, located off Schrock Road at 4840 North Infinite Road.

Carolyn was born in Kansas City, Mo., on Dec. 21, 1937, moving eventually to Oregon with her family. At the age of 18, she graduated from high school after meeting and marrying her first husband, Aurby Willard, in 1956. She came to Alaska in August 1961 with three children to start a new life with the help of her parents and sister. Carolyn graduated from Alaska Business College in Anchorage before meeting and marrying Frank Bush and moving to his homestead property in Wasilla in 1963.

Over the years while raising children, growing gardens, hunting and fishing, Carolyn and Frank built a home together in Wasilla and their "getaway" cabin at Lake Louise. Carolyn used her clerical skills working as a school secretary at Wasilla High, an accountant for a trucking business, and running her own pilot car business. She eventually obtained employment with the State of Alaska as an administrative clerk for Office of Children's Services until her retirement in 2005.

Growing up, Carolyn loved horses and dogs, and she loved to dance and listen to all genres of music. She taught herself to paint with oils and enjoyed crocheting doilies and afghans. Reading books, working on jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, planting flowers, and visiting with family and friends, were some of her favorite things to do. Through the years Carolyn opened her home and her heart to many and will be dearly missed.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Marguerite Calvin; her husband, Frank Bush; and her daughter, Roxanne Willard. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Green; her sons, Ronald Willard and Richard Bush; her daughters, Randa Gawley and Nancy Hamilton; her niece, Tonya Fitzwater; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

