Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Joan Carlson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM William's Reindeer Farm 5561 Bodenburg Loop Palmer (Butte) , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Joan Carlson passed away on May 18, 2019, in her 80th year, with her family at her side in St. George, Utah. She was proud to be an Okie from Muskogee, Okla., born to Leonard and Susie Williams, the eldest of three children. Carolyn, with her family, took the first ferry to Alaska after World War II, where she celebrated her 7th birthday.

Carolyn graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts, double major in sociology and psychology from University of Alaska Anchorage in three years while working full-time and raising a family. She worked as a Juvenile Detention Counselor in Alaska and a Victim's Witness Counselor for the Honolulu County Prosecutor's Office. She blessed her family, friends and clients with her love, compassion and genuine concern. These traits earned her the title of Mama Bear.

The greatest motivations in her life were her love for the Savior and her family. She lived this by going above and beyond in her service for others. She found peace and comfort in the gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

All who knew Carolyn can tell you of her quick wit, competitive nature and adventurous spirit. Several of her most notable adventures was a solo three-month backpacking trip through Europe, Egypt and Israel. Once, we dropped her off by herself for two days at Hatcher Pass, where she climbed to the mountain top. She sat on a rock jutting over a cliff with her feet dangling over the edge for hours until she lost her fear of heights. Perhaps her most significant adventure was guiding troubled youth through the Swanson River Canoe Trails, helping them realize their abilities, value and potential.

Carolyn is survived by her sister, Sharon Jones; three children, Debbie Whitehouse, Michael Carlson and Eric Carlson; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is now reunited with her son, Kerry Carlson; grandson, Jesse Carlson; parents, Leonard and Susie Williams; and her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Gene Williams, in her new eternal life.

Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at the William's Reindeer Farm, 5561 Bodenburg Loop in Palmer (Butte), Alaska, on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Come casual and enjoy a barbecue and Luau dinner.

Carolyn would love for support to be given to her favorite charity, Smile Train, providing children around the world with surgery with untreated clefts: Carolyn Joan Carlson passed away on May 18, 2019, in her 80th year, with her family at her side in St. George, Utah. She was proud to be an Okie from Muskogee, Okla., born to Leonard and Susie Williams, the eldest of three children. Carolyn, with her family, took the first ferry to Alaska after World War II, where she celebrated her 7th birthday.Carolyn graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts, double major in sociology and psychology from University of Alaska Anchorage in three years while working full-time and raising a family. She worked as a Juvenile Detention Counselor in Alaska and a Victim's Witness Counselor for the Honolulu County Prosecutor's Office. She blessed her family, friends and clients with her love, compassion and genuine concern. These traits earned her the title of Mama Bear.The greatest motivations in her life were her love for the Savior and her family. She lived this by going above and beyond in her service for others. She found peace and comfort in the gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.All who knew Carolyn can tell you of her quick wit, competitive nature and adventurous spirit. Several of her most notable adventures was a solo three-month backpacking trip through Europe, Egypt and Israel. Once, we dropped her off by herself for two days at Hatcher Pass, where she climbed to the mountain top. She sat on a rock jutting over a cliff with her feet dangling over the edge for hours until she lost her fear of heights. Perhaps her most significant adventure was guiding troubled youth through the Swanson River Canoe Trails, helping them realize their abilities, value and potential.Carolyn is survived by her sister, Sharon Jones; three children, Debbie Whitehouse, Michael Carlson and Eric Carlson; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.She is now reunited with her son, Kerry Carlson; grandson, Jesse Carlson; parents, Leonard and Susie Williams; and her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Gene Williams, in her new eternal life.Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life at the William's Reindeer Farm, 5561 Bodenburg Loop in Palmer (Butte), Alaska, on Monday, Aug. 12, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Come casual and enjoy a barbecue and Luau dinner.Carolyn would love for support to be given to her favorite charity, Smile Train, providing children around the world with surgery with untreated clefts: smiletrain.org. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close