Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497

Longtime resident of Alaska, Carolyn Kent, 87, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019, at home.

A service will be held will be held at Fort Richardson on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Guests are requested to gather at the Fort Richardson gate parking lot behind the white hearse at 11 a.m. A brief ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the covered pavilion on base. A small family interment will follow.

Carolyn was born on Sept. 13, 1931, in Newmarket, N.H., to Archie and Sophie Charest. She graduated from Newmarket High School. She eloped with her husband and they had just celebrated their 68th anniversary on Aug. 4, 2019. The family moved to Alaska on Aug. 27, 1969. Carolyn was one day short of celebrating 50 years as a resident of Alaska.

Being an Army wife, the family transferred many times. That continued in retirement, as the couple motor homed the Lower 48. Carolyn volunteered for the Red Cross, helping assist the Air Force planes bringing back those who were wounded in Vietnam before traveling on to the Lower 48. She provided a warm, caring and comfortable home. Admitting she wasn't the greatest cook, mom made sure we had sheet cakes with every evening meal. She always made us feel at home, even in the most out-of-the-way places we lived.

Her hobbies were knitting hats, sweaters and large afghans to keep her family warm at night. Carolyn was a prolific reader, from novels to biographies, along with historical books. It was her evening activity before falling to sleep. Most of our summers were spent fishing. Mom enjoyed walking Deep Creek beaches looking for agates.

The couple moved to Wasilla, Alaska, back in the 1970s, staying for some 30 years and then moved back to Anchorage, Alaska.

Her daughter always referred to Carolyn, as her Polish Pistol.

A very heartfelt thank you to Pat, our mom's caregiver, and Beth, our hospice nurse.

The family asks that a donation be made in lieu of flowers to Providence Hospice, 4001 Dale Street, Suite 101 Anchorage, AK 99508.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, Arthur "Archie" Charest; mother, Sophie Novak Charest; and brother, Earl Charest.

She is survived by her husband, John F. Kent; son, John T. Kent; daughter, N. Susan Kent; son, Jay E. Kent; granddaughters, Kathryn Allison Kemmerer, Elizabeth A. Walker and Susan L. Butterfield; and great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Kemmerer, Evan Dean Kerr, Austin B. Butterfield, Keegan M. Butterfield and David M. Butterfield.



