Carolyn Sue (Denney) Huizenga of Fairbanks, Alaska, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019. She was 62 years of age.

Carolyn was born to Harold Denney and Edith Comings on Oct. 2, 1956, in Fairbanks, Alaska. She was raised in Anderson, Alaska, while attending school in Nenana. Carolyn earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Alaska in 1991.

Carolyn was a private, strong and resourceful woman. She was a true Alaskan, proud of her Inupiat heritage, and greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and blueberry picking. Carolyn was also an accomplished cook, having acquired many skills while traveling throughout the U.S. and abroad.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Comings; stepfather, Gordon Comings; and siblings, Michael Comings and Thomas Denney. She is survived by her sister, Pamela Comings; and her only child, Thomas Woolf (Janelle); and grandson, Samuel Woolf.

A service will be held in Carolyn's memory this summer. The family requests that donations in Carolyn's memory please be sent to your local food bank to honor her generosity of always sharing food.