Carrie Anne Holba (nee Hillmer), 68, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 24, 2019, at Ryan House Hospice in Phoenix, Ariz.

Carrie is preceded in death by her first husband, Martin Holba; daughter, Katie Holba Manley; and parents, Robert and Frances Hillmer. She is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Keating; daughter, Jodie Holba (Gavin Woodworth); son-in-law, Brian Manley; grandchildren, Eric and Zoie Manley; sisters, Laurie (Jeanette) Bauerhill and Kellie Jo Hillmer; and many other family and friends.

Born in Illinois, raised in Wisconsin, she was a long time resident of Anchorage, Alaska. She worked as a librarian with ARLIS and the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council, a job she enjoyed until she retired in 2015. She relocated that same year with her husband, settling in Arizona to be closer to their family.

She was a gentle soul, selfless, generous, resilient and brave; passionate about dancing, gardening, travel, watching movies and spending time with loved ones.

No services have been scheduled at this time.