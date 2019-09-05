Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Toro. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Funeral service 11:00 AM Church On the Rock 619 East Scott Road Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carrie Ann Toro went to be with her Savior on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at 2:54 p.m., surrounded by her family who adored her. Carrie was born in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, on Feb. 5, 1976, to Wallace and Lauren Pehrson and was the third of four children. Carrie was raised in Minnesota and Talkeetna, Alaska. She graduated from Northwest University in Kirkland, Wash. She worked as the Administrative Secretary at Palmer Junior Middle School.

Carrie was married to Matthew Toro on May 2, 1998, and he was the love of her life. They were blessed with three amazing children: Andrew, Rosemary and Caleb. Carrie loved wearing flip flops - even in the winter, camping, hiking, the beach, going out for coffee and spending time with her family. She loved her family more than anything.

Carrie is preceded in death by her grandparents, Franklin and Kathryn Pehrson and Emanuel and Opal Carlson; her uncles, Franklin, Richard, Gerald and Gary Pehrson; and her cousin, Chad Pehrson. Carrie is survived by her husband, Matthew Toro; children, Andrew, Rosemary and Caleb Toro; parents, Wallace and Lauren Pehrson; sister, Wendy (Paulo) Salima; brothers, Paul (Lisa) Pehrson and David Pehrson; nephews and nieces, Nathanael, Grace and Faith Salima, Kristoffer, Kyra, Joshua, Josiah, Kaitlyn, Jessie and Kade Pehrson; father- and mother-in-law, Miguel and Annette Toro; brothers-in-law, Marc (Heather) Toro and Michael (Kimberly) Toro; and niece and nephew, Grace and Judah Toro.

Carrie is the heart of her family. Her love for her Savior, Jesus Christ shined through in all she was and did. We love you Carrie Ann! We look forward to the day we are all reunited again in heaven. Until then you will be so missed.

Funeral services will be held at Church On the Rock, 619 East Scott Road in Palmer, Alaska, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Palmer Pioneer Cemetery.



