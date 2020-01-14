Cary Cox (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
  • "Sorry for your loss, sending my deepest condolences, please..."
Service Information
Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus
440 E. Klatt Road
Anchorage, AK
99515
(907)-336-3338
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cary Austin Cox was born at Keizer Brother's Hospital in North Bend, Ore., at 12:35 p.m., on Nov. 29, 1945, to his father Erma (Leslie) Cox of Rosenbloom, Miss., and mother Doris Hatheryne (Hallmark) Cox of Walport, Ore.
Cary leaves behind his wife of 55 years Sandra Geraldine (Belcher) Cox; son, Allen (Deanna) Cox with children, Sarah (Dalton) Cox, Jessica (David) Cox with son Ryder, and Allison (Darren) Cox; daughter, Katie (Clayton) with children, Justin (AnnaLisa) Cox with son Isaac and daughter Lydia, Andrew (Tenisha) Keeton with their two daughters Pixie and Paulette, Eleonor (Sean) Keeton, Austyn (Travis) Keeton, Zackary Paddock, Bryce Paddock, Torikay Paddock and Riley Paddock; predeceased by son Brian Cox's daughter, Alexis BreAnna (Luke) Geckles; and sons, Lucas and Soren.
Cary is predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Doris Cox; brother, Jefferson Leslie Cox; and his youngest son, Brian Leslie Cox.
logo
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.