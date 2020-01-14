Cary Austin Cox was born at Keizer Brother's Hospital in North Bend, Ore., at 12:35 p.m., on Nov. 29, 1945, to his father Erma (Leslie) Cox of Rosenbloom, Miss., and mother Doris Hatheryne (Hallmark) Cox of Walport, Ore.
Cary leaves behind his wife of 55 years Sandra Geraldine (Belcher) Cox; son, Allen (Deanna) Cox with children, Sarah (Dalton) Cox, Jessica (David) Cox with son Ryder, and Allison (Darren) Cox; daughter, Katie (Clayton) with children, Justin (AnnaLisa) Cox with son Isaac and daughter Lydia, Andrew (Tenisha) Keeton with their two daughters Pixie and Paulette, Eleonor (Sean) Keeton, Austyn (Travis) Keeton, Zackary Paddock, Bryce Paddock, Torikay Paddock and Riley Paddock; predeceased by son Brian Cox's daughter, Alexis BreAnna (Luke) Geckles; and sons, Lucas and Soren.
Cary is predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Doris Cox; brother, Jefferson Leslie Cox; and his youngest son, Brian Leslie Cox.
