Catherine Letitia Jensen died on March 30, 2019, at her home in Anchorage, Alaska. She was born in Haywood County, N.C., on Nov. 15, 1923. She was 95 years old. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts at Greensboro College for Women, North Carolina, at age 19, and later completed her master's degree in Anchorage. Catherine met Willard C. Jensen, "Bill," on a blind date during his recovery period in North Carolina from World War II. Later, they eloped to South Carolina to get married in January 1944. During WWII, Catherine was employed by the Department of Defense and worked on the team that deciphered the Japanese code.

In 1956, Catherine and Bill moved to Alaska. She was employed by Alaska State Operated Schools, which later became the Anchorage School District, on Elmendorf Air Force Base for more than 20 years as a second grade teacher before retiring in 1976. She was a devoted member of All Saints Episcopal Church, Anchorage. She was a history buff and enjoyed traveling, including a trip to China in 1999, and golfing in Hawaii and Arizona. In 1996, she moved to Chester Park retirement cooperative in Anchorage, where she enjoyed friendships over time and cared for her rescue dog, Sugarbabe. An avid puzzle solver, she completed daily crossword puzzles and cryptograms.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Edwin and Lillian Justice; by her husband; by her daughter, Karen; and grandson, Greg. She is survived by her daughters, Catherine Maxell (Robert) and Patricia Olmstead (Clifton); her sister, Eugenia White (Robert); two nephews; one niece; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at All Saints Episcopal Church at a later date. Catherine will be interred at Fort Richardson National Cemetery with her husband.



