Cathlene Petersen Reinold, 37, beloved mother, wife, sister, niece, cousin and friend, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. A visitation will be held at the Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road in Anchorage, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cathlene was born in December 1981, in Manila, Philippines. She was adopted by her grandparents Peter and Rufina Petersen Sr. and moved to Anchorage with them in 1988. She attended Campbell Elementary, Mears Junior High and Dimond High schools, and Alaska Career College. She worked at various places, most recently at Child Early Learning Center, but her favorite and most important job was being a wonderful other to her children.

Cathlene was known or her smile, her sense of humor and her never-ending ability to make people laugh. She had special nicknames for everyone, and never missed an opportunity to crack a joke. Her ability to implode a photo opportunity by making faces or wisecracks was legendary.

Her family stated, "Some of the light and joy she shared may have left us, but heaven will now be an even more joyful place and the loved ones waiting for her there are bound to be laughing."

Cathlene was preceded in death by her birth parents, Eduardo and Zenida Garcia; her adoptive parents/grandparents, Peter and Rufina Petersen Sr.; her aunt, Karen Marasigan; and her beloved nephew, Marcus.

