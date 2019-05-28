A Celebration of Life is being held for former Anchorage, Alaska, resident Dr. Cecil F. McLeod on June 8, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Chapel by the Sea in Anchorage. Dr. McLeod passed away from complications of dementia.
Dr. McLeod was 1967 graduate from Palmer College of Chiropractic. In 1974, he established his chiropractic practice at 6711 DeBarr Road, retiring to Palm City, Fla., in 2002.
Dr. McLeod volunteered with the Alaska Christian Ministry to Seafares in Seward, Alaska. He also volunteered for Samaritan Center for Young Boys and Families in Stuart, Fla.
He is survived by his wife, Cindi; his children and their spouses, Christopher and Patrice McLeod, Jennifer and Curtis Burnam, and Wendy Jo and Eric Jordan; brother and sister and their spouses, Clyde and Donna McLeod, and Charlotte and Gary McCarthy; eight grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Eris McLeod.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 28, 2019