Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338

Cecil "Ozzie" Crittenden Osborne, age 85, died peacefully in his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Nov. 16, 2019.

He was born in Harlen, Ky., in 1934, where he graduated from high school and then afterward joined the Air Force. Ozzie moved to Anchorage in 1959, where he met and married Jackie Osborne.

Ozzie received an Associates Degree in communications engineering from the FAA Air Academy and studied satellite communications engineering at George Washington University. He worked for the Federal Aviation Administration for more than 30 years, serving the Alaska aviation community in various roles. Most notably, Ozzie was a key contributor within the Alaskan Region Special Program Office on the Alaska National Air Space Interfacility Communications System.

Ozzie was an avid fisherman and colorful storyteller, known for his smoked salmon and generous demeanor.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Osborne; son, Jeff Osborne with daughter-in-law Joanne Osborne and grandsons Max, Zach and Tyler; daughter, Kathy Benedetti with son-in law Geoff Benedetti; and daughter, Natalie Osborne.

He is also survived by his siblings, Mary, Chet, Eddie, John and Phyllis; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Pauline and Colleen.

A memorial service will be held at the military Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask the community to think of Ozzie when making a donation to organization. Ozzie particularly favored the "Wounded Warrior Project" organization.



