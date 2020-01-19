Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chadwick Abell. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Send Flowers Obituary

Chadwick Holland Abell, 49, passed from this world on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was born in Kodiak, Alaska, on April 2, 1970, to Fred Daniel Abell and Edna Elizabeth Opheim Abell. He grew up in Kodiak, attending East Elementary and Kodiak High School where he graduated in 1988.

Chad fished Kodiak for several years, worked as a carpenter and attended KPC studying project management, and worked in construction in Anchorage, Alaska. A single father to his five children, Chad had a generous, nurturing soul and a great sense of humor, which showed in the pride and devotion he had for his "large family," as he called it.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Daniel Abell and Edna Elizabeth Opheim Abell Motes; and grandparents, Edward Nicholas and Anna Carlson Opheim of Pleasant Harbor, Alaska, and John Hollan and Mary Stillwell Abell of Klamath Falls, Ore.

He leaves his beloved children: Kya, Noelle, Kaydence, Avery and Karver Abell of Anchorage. He leaves his siblings: Sashinka (Mitch) Keplinger, Jeffery (Roberta) Motes, Russ Abell of Kodiak, Sorona Abell of Chehalis, Wash., Tim (Diane) Abell of Big Lake, Alaska, and Breck Abell of Perryville, Alaska. He leaves uncles and aunts: Tom (Chris) Abell Sr. and Ed (Marina) Opheim of Kodiak, Chris (Kathy) Opheim of Kasilof, Alaska, and Norman (Nancy) Opheim of Seldovia, Alaska. He leaves many cousins, including Michael Matthew Opheim, Chris Opheim Jr., Tom Abell Jr., Tracy Opheim and Christy Anderson, all of Kodiak, Kara Young of Wenatchee Wash., Wanda Abell of Wasilla, Alaska, Craig Opheim and Megaera Opheim of Kasilof, Marcia Patrick and Michael Vern Opheim of Seldovia and Sabrina Anderson of Anchorage, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.



