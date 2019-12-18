Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Local Teamsters 959 520 E 34th Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Anchorage resident Charles (Charlie, Chuck) Anthony Barr, 86, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at 6:30 am at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, AK.



Chuck was born on December 5, 1933 in Dallas, Texas to Howard and Anna Barr. He made his way to Alaska in 1950 at the age of 16 and ended up in Seward AK, where he worked construction, drove truck, and worked on the docks. He graduated Seward High School in 1952.



Over the years Chuck had many jobs but he always talked about his trucking jobs with AK Freight Lines, Sourdough Freight Lines, Carlile Transportation Inc., North American Van Lines, Kaps Transport, Kilamik Co, Weaver Bros along with many others. One of his fondest memories was that he helped with the Haul Road to Prudhoe Bay in 1974. In 1967 he met Betty, fell in love and shortly after they were married. Chuck was always a dreamer and never met a stranger. He was never at a loss to tell you a great story of the good old days or tell a joke. And if you happened to stop by around breakfast he was always willing to whip up a batch of his famous biscuits and gravy.



Chuck is survived by his beloved wife Betty Barr, 2 daughters and 3 sons, June & Bill Rogers of Alaska, Clara & Bob Anders of Washington, George (deceased) & Jan Powers of Alaska, Wally Powers of Alaska and Rudy & Jessica Barr of Alaska, along with 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.



He is also proceeded in death by his brothers Ed Barr (deceased), Earl Barr, David Sweet and sisters Anita Powers and Betty Jean Bradford (deceased).



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Local Teamsters 959, 520 E 34th Ave, from 1-3 pm.

Long time Anchorage resident Charles (Charlie, Chuck) Anthony Barr, 86, passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019 at 6:30 am at Alaska Regional Hospital in Anchorage, AK.Chuck was born on December 5, 1933 in Dallas, Texas to Howard and Anna Barr. He made his way to Alaska in 1950 at the age of 16 and ended up in Seward AK, where he worked construction, drove truck, and worked on the docks. He graduated Seward High School in 1952.Over the years Chuck had many jobs but he always talked about his trucking jobs with AK Freight Lines, Sourdough Freight Lines, Carlile Transportation Inc., North American Van Lines, Kaps Transport, Kilamik Co, Weaver Bros along with many others. One of his fondest memories was that he helped with the Haul Road to Prudhoe Bay in 1974. In 1967 he met Betty, fell in love and shortly after they were married. Chuck was always a dreamer and never met a stranger. He was never at a loss to tell you a great story of the good old days or tell a joke. And if you happened to stop by around breakfast he was always willing to whip up a batch of his famous biscuits and gravy.Chuck is survived by his beloved wife Betty Barr, 2 daughters and 3 sons, June & Bill Rogers of Alaska, Clara & Bob Anders of Washington, George (deceased) & Jan Powers of Alaska, Wally Powers of Alaska and Rudy & Jessica Barr of Alaska, along with 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.He is also proceeded in death by his brothers Ed Barr (deceased), Earl Barr, David Sweet and sisters Anita Powers and Betty Jean Bradford (deceased).A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Local Teamsters 959, 520 E 34th Ave, from 1-3 pm. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close