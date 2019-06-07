Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Eric Benson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Grouse Ridge Shooting Range 6967 E Tex-Al Road Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Eric was born in 1962 in Grand Forks, N.D., and raised in East Grand Forks, Minn. He was the youngest of 10 siblings, and the son of Charles and Edna Benson.

He served in the Air Force from 1982-1986. He later graduated from University of North Dakota to become a commissioned officer and began his career in the Army in 1992. Eric was a decorated war veteran and a UH-60 helicopter pilot. He served in the armed forces for 25 years.

Eric met his wife Winona through work. They married in 1994 in Anchorage, Alaska. They were married for 25 years and had two beautiful daughters: Brittany and Kirsten.

Eric worked for the National Parks Service as the Regional Safety Manager for the last 11 years and made the workplace safer for all.

Eric was an avid outdoorsman who took every opportunity to share his passion for the outdoors with friends and family. He enjoyed Alaska and all the resources it had to offer. He spent all the time he could hunting, fishing, going to sporting events and sitting around a campfire.

Eric died in an aircraft accident on May 27, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at Grouse Ridge Shooting Range, 6967 E Tex-Al Road, Mile 12.5, in Wasilla, Alaska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. A pot luck gathering will follow the services. Eric was born in 1962 in Grand Forks, N.D., and raised in East Grand Forks, Minn. He was the youngest of 10 siblings, and the son of Charles and Edna Benson.He served in the Air Force from 1982-1986. He later graduated from University of North Dakota to become a commissioned officer and began his career in the Army in 1992. Eric was a decorated war veteran and a UH-60 helicopter pilot. He served in the armed forces for 25 years.Eric met his wife Winona through work. They married in 1994 in Anchorage, Alaska. They were married for 25 years and had two beautiful daughters: Brittany and Kirsten.Eric worked for the National Parks Service as the Regional Safety Manager for the last 11 years and made the workplace safer for all.Eric was an avid outdoorsman who took every opportunity to share his passion for the outdoors with friends and family. He enjoyed Alaska and all the resources it had to offer. He spent all the time he could hunting, fishing, going to sporting events and sitting around a campfire.Eric died in an aircraft accident on May 27, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and loved ones.A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at Grouse Ridge Shooting Range, 6967 E Tex-Al Road, Mile 12.5, in Wasilla, Alaska, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. A pot luck gathering will follow the services. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close