Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles and his devoted wife, Lydia, were most recently living in the Seattle, Wash., area near three of their children. Charles died on Feb. 10, 2019, at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah, Wash., after being hospitalized with a broken hip.

Charles was the oldest son in his Udall, Kan., family and was born and raised there. After graduating as valedictorian from Udall High School, Charles attended Friends University in Wichita, Kan. He enjoyed his studies and was dismayed to be drafted in 1950 after finishing his sophomore year. He subsequently served in the Occupation in France instead of going to Korea. Through his service he earned the GI Bill, which enabled his professional education and a career in medicine. Charles served until 1953, when he returned to his hometown and to college in Wichita in the fall.

He shared courses, activities and interests such as the Singing Quakers with the younger Lydia Milberger, who had entered Friends by the time Charles returned as a delayed junior. By the time they graduated, they had begun the deep relationship that would lead to 60 years of marriage, four children and a life together far from their Kansas roots. When Charles and Lydia graduated together from Friends University in 1956, Charles felt he had been called to serve people through medicine.

He entered University of Kansas Medical School in fall of 1956, married Lydia in 1958, and graduated medical school in 1959. Medical internship programs beckoned in other parts of the States. Charles' internship was in Norfolk, Va., and at the same time he enlisted part time in the Public Health Service to help pay expenses. Upon completion of his residency, Charles was offered a PHS position on the Pribilof Islands in Alaska, and got his first taste of service to the Alaska native populations.

After the Pribilof Islands, Charles moved their small family to Vermont. Julie, then Steve, then Philip were born in the next four years. The cycle of life between Vermont and Alaska then started in earnest and, in 1965, Charles learned of an opportunity in Alaska and moved his young family of six back there again. In 1968, he was once again persuaded to change up his life and move the family across the country from Alaska to Vermont for what would be golden years, a good life in Shelburne, Vt., on Lake Champlain. Charles headed up the department at University of Vermont, mentored many medical interns from all over the world and taught med school courses.

Finally, in 1974, the lure of Alaska and the opportunity to perform medical service through the Public Health Service called to Charles once again. The family drove from Vermont, across Canada, and connected with the Alcan Highway the rest of the way to Alaska.

This time the move to Alaska would prove to be final. Charles served with the Public Health Service for several years before being invited into private practice as one of the founding partners of Geneva Woods ENT Associates and Surgery Center. Charles and his partners managed a very busy practice, and he gained the admiration and respect of his community, office staff, colleagues and patients, some across the bush where he conducted clinics.

The family grew up and half fledged down the West Coast but Charles, Lydia and Steve remained in Anchorage for the next 42 years. Charles retired, in 1998, from his medical practice. In retirement, Charles and Lydia enjoyed their grandchildren and their home as hosts to many friends and relatives who liked to visit the great state of Alaska. Though Charles and Lydia never returned to their Midwest roots, they kept family and friendship ties strong bringing visitors to Alaska.

Possibly to counter the climate, but also out of a continuing sense of curiosity about the world and history, Charles and Lydia participated in excellent international tours with the KU Alumni Association - many with sister and brother-in-law Caroline and Stuffy – to Japan, Greece, Turkey, Spain, Ireland, England, France, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, the Galapagos, Ecuador and Israel, to name some. In a final move due to infirmity, Charles and Lydia left Alaska to live closer to three of their children in the Seattle area. Charles enjoyed spending more time with his children and grandchildren.

Charles leaves his wife of 60 years, Lydia; four children: Stephanie Tschopp Whan and husband Steve and Julie Campbell and husband Alan, of Sammamish, Wash., Steven Tschopp of Anchorage, and Philip Tschopp and wife Hyokyoung Byun of Seattle. He also leaves six grandchildren in and around the Seattle area, Jeffrey, Alex, Dan, Emily, Andrew and Ina; and a sister, Margaret Cline in Alvin, Texas.

There will be a celebration of Charles' life in Anchorage on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 2 p.m., with reception to follow, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3230 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK 99508. Those wishing to pay respects are invited to join the family for this service and for the reception following. See additional details about Charles' life and medical service at Charles and his devoted wife, Lydia, were most recently living in the Seattle, Wash., area near three of their children. Charles died on Feb. 10, 2019, at Swedish Hospital in Issaquah, Wash., after being hospitalized with a broken hip.Charles was the oldest son in his Udall, Kan., family and was born and raised there. After graduating as valedictorian from Udall High School, Charles attended Friends University in Wichita, Kan. He enjoyed his studies and was dismayed to be drafted in 1950 after finishing his sophomore year. He subsequently served in the Occupation in France instead of going to Korea. Through his service he earned the GI Bill, which enabled his professional education and a career in medicine. Charles served until 1953, when he returned to his hometown and to college in Wichita in the fall.He shared courses, activities and interests such as the Singing Quakers with the younger Lydia Milberger, who had entered Friends by the time Charles returned as a delayed junior. By the time they graduated, they had begun the deep relationship that would lead to 60 years of marriage, four children and a life together far from their Kansas roots. When Charles and Lydia graduated together from Friends University in 1956, Charles felt he had been called to serve people through medicine.He entered University of Kansas Medical School in fall of 1956, married Lydia in 1958, and graduated medical school in 1959. Medical internship programs beckoned in other parts of the States. Charles' internship was in Norfolk, Va., and at the same time he enlisted part time in the Public Health Service to help pay expenses. Upon completion of his residency, Charles was offered a PHS position on the Pribilof Islands in Alaska, and got his first taste of service to the Alaska native populations.After the Pribilof Islands, Charles moved their small family to Vermont. Julie, then Steve, then Philip were born in the next four years. The cycle of life between Vermont and Alaska then started in earnest and, in 1965, Charles learned of an opportunity in Alaska and moved his young family of six back there again. In 1968, he was once again persuaded to change up his life and move the family across the country from Alaska to Vermont for what would be golden years, a good life in Shelburne, Vt., on Lake Champlain. Charles headed up the department at University of Vermont, mentored many medical interns from all over the world and taught med school courses.Finally, in 1974, the lure of Alaska and the opportunity to perform medical service through the Public Health Service called to Charles once again. The family drove from Vermont, across Canada, and connected with the Alcan Highway the rest of the way to Alaska.This time the move to Alaska would prove to be final. Charles served with the Public Health Service for several years before being invited into private practice as one of the founding partners of Geneva Woods ENT Associates and Surgery Center. Charles and his partners managed a very busy practice, and he gained the admiration and respect of his community, office staff, colleagues and patients, some across the bush where he conducted clinics.The family grew up and half fledged down the West Coast but Charles, Lydia and Steve remained in Anchorage for the next 42 years. Charles retired, in 1998, from his medical practice. In retirement, Charles and Lydia enjoyed their grandchildren and their home as hosts to many friends and relatives who liked to visit the great state of Alaska. Though Charles and Lydia never returned to their Midwest roots, they kept family and friendship ties strong bringing visitors to Alaska.Possibly to counter the climate, but also out of a continuing sense of curiosity about the world and history, Charles and Lydia participated in excellent international tours with the KU Alumni Association - many with sister and brother-in-law Caroline and Stuffy – to Japan, Greece, Turkey, Spain, Ireland, England, France, Russia, Germany, Switzerland, the Galapagos, Ecuador and Israel, to name some. In a final move due to infirmity, Charles and Lydia left Alaska to live closer to three of their children in the Seattle area. Charles enjoyed spending more time with his children and grandchildren.Charles leaves his wife of 60 years, Lydia; four children: Stephanie Tschopp Whan and husband Steve and Julie Campbell and husband Alan, of Sammamish, Wash., Steven Tschopp of Anchorage, and Philip Tschopp and wife Hyokyoung Byun of Seattle. He also leaves six grandchildren in and around the Seattle area, Jeffrey, Alex, Dan, Emily, Andrew and Ina; and a sister, Margaret Cline in Alvin, Texas.There will be a celebration of Charles' life in Anchorage on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 2 p.m., with reception to follow, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 3230 Lake Otis Pkwy, Anchorage, AK 99508. Those wishing to pay respects are invited to join the family for this service and for the reception following. See additional details about Charles' life and medical service at www.weremember.com/charles-tschopp-m-d/4e8j/memories. Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close