Charles Ingerson
1929 - 2020
Charles R. Ingerson, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Lillian VaRue; parents, Harold and Katherine; sisters Joyce Ann Gravely and Ernistine Ross; brother Joe Harold Ingerson; and grandsons Charles Patrick Sanders and Johnny Ray Tudor. He is survived by his children Krista (Jimmy) Tallant, Shamrock, TX; Kathy Sutton, Kenai, AK; Charles Jr. (Kathy) of Lynchburg, VA; Koletta Ingerson, Mexia, TX; Carl Ingerson, Hawkins, TX; LaDeana Gibson, Valdez, AK; Kevin Ingerson, Anchorage, AK; his brother, Don Ingerson, Hobbs, NM; grand-children, great-grand-children and his beloved companion dog, Lucy #2. Charles and his family moved from Anchorage, AK in 1989 to Hawkins, TX after retiring from Rowan Drilling Co. He was a member of the Odd Fellows, Moose Lodge, and Hainesville First Baptist Church in Hainesville, TX. The family will receive friends Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins. Graveside service will be held 10AM, Saturday, July 25, at the Hawkins Cemetery with Bro. Terry Davis officiating.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Croley Funeral Home
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hawkins Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Croley Funeral Home - Hawkins
602 E Blackbourn Street
Hawkins, TX 75765
(903) 769-2144
2 entries
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss...I hope that you can find comfort within Gods promise to reunite us with our loved ones, found at John 6:40. May the God of all comfort be with the friends and family during this difficult time.
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
