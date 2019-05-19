Charles Henry Jensen, 55, passed away from natural causes on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. He was the husband of Katie T. Jensen, with whom he shared eight years of marriage.
Born in Palmer, Alaska, Charles was the son of Richard and Linda Jensen. He graduated from Wasilla High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1981 - 1993. He worked as a correctional officer for the Alaska Department of Corrections for 19 and a half years.
Charles was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an avid motorcycle rider. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to connect with people from all ages and walks of life.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Jensen; wife, Katie Jensen; brother, Paul Jensen; and eight children, Jonathan Jensen, Teresa Hanson, Toloula Faumuina Jr., Anson Faumuina, Mekaeli Faumuina, Katie Faumuina, Lesina Faumuina and Saveliga Justice. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Jensen; and sister, Rhonda Roberts.
Services will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 700 West 46th Avenue in Anchorage. Bishop Eric Fautanu will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wasilla VFW Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2 p.m.
Charles has impacted countless lives during his time and will be greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 19, 2019