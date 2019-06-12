"JR" Charles Neil Kelley passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2019, and went to be with his Lord Jesus. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters of Amvets Post #9, American Legion Post #15, VFW Post #9365 along with the Mat-Su Valley community.
Charles, better known "JR," was born in Nebraska, and raised in the state of Washington. At the age of 21, JR joined the U.S. Army and served his country bravely in Vietnam. His numerous medals included the Bronze Star with "V" device for valor.
JR's passion was fishing and he spent many days on the "Little Sue" River chasing after the big ones!
There will be a celebration of life at Amvets Post #9 in Wasilla, Alaska, on Friday, June 14, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. Potluck welcomed. JR was a true patriot and loved his country dearly. He will be remembered as a kind and humble man who enjoyed a good joke and a cold beverage. JR will be missed but never forgotten.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 12, 2019