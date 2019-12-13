Charles Burt was born on Jan. 16, 1938, in Meridian, Miss., and passed away on Nov. 24, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. He was the second of three children born to Ludie and Sadie Burt. He joined the United States Air Force at 18, and was stationed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage. He met and married Martha Burt of Point Hope, Alaska, in 1958. He was stationed at Lake Charles, La., for two years, and then returned to Anchorage and purchased their home, where they raised their two sons: Brian and Kevin. He supported his family in all they did, from racing motocross, playing little league baseball, and working on cars, to wife Martha's love of playing bingo.
Charles was a hard-working man in whatever he did, and retired as a mechanic from Kulis Air National Guard Base with the rank of Master Sergeant. Mr. Burt was a genuine and caring person. He never said a negative word about anything, minus crooked politicians, overtaxation and the liberal agenda. He was a much-needed and stable father figure for many, and he taught us patience, logic, hard work and to stay out of trouble. Through his example he formed in all of us the desire to never want to disappoint him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lula Weir of Meridian; and wife of more than 50 years, Martha Burt. He is survived by sons, Charles "Brian" Burt and Donald "Kevin "Burt, both of Anchorage; brother and sister-in-law, Edward "Donald" Burt and Joyce Burt; nephew, "Chuck" Burt; and niece, Sheri Wilkins, all from Mississippi; grandchildren, Shalyn Marie Burt-Mendenhaii, Simone Victoria Pushruk and Dawn "Kevina" Burt-Wasuli; great-grandchildren, Daryl Perry Burt, Jesstia Cora Havens and Camila Grace Hurn; and family friends, Kevin Tetlow, Jack Omelak, and John Hank.
Services will be at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel on Dec. 15, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 13, 2019