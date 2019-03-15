Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles R. Cosper. View Sign

Charles R. Cosper, aka Chuck or Richard, was born on Sept. 28, 1936, in El Paso, Texas, to Ezra Oliver and Gladys Eugenia Cosper, and died peacefully in his sleep on March 8, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was the second of five children. His childhood was spent moving between Arizona, Texas, and New Mexico. The family finally settled on a ranch in Hillsboro, N.M. Chuck loved the ranch life and his horse Red Man. During his last year of high school Chuck joined the Navy. He served honorably during the Korean War and piloted landing craft that carried Marines and supplies to shore. While in the Navy, Chuck became a boxer and Golden Glove champion, married Shirley Fyfe and was soon the father of four.

After the Navy, Chuck worked with his dad remodeling and repairing homes, trained to become a competitive bodybuilder and eventually started his own contracting company. He worked hard building his company remodeling laundromats as well as installing and maintaining washers and dryers throughout California. During this time, he and Shirley separated, eventually going their own ways. As his business grew he contracted with a real estate company; Chuck had several crews working throughout California maintaining more than 2,000 apartments before changing careers as a licensed bail bondsman.

In 1976, he met Susan Lira and three months later they were married. The two were inseparable and loved their time together, and on one occasion he even took Sue out on a stakeout. As they huddled in a cold, dark, smelly California alley, she knew Hollywood lied about how glamorous and exciting stakeouts were. Chuck became very skillful in tracking down and apprehending bail jumpers and eventually found himself hunting a fugitive in Alaska. While in Alaska, he was offered a job working for a local Bail Bondsman as a bounty hunter. After discussing the opportunity with his wife, Sue, they packed up and moved to Alaska. This was the start of a two-year adventure that lasted for just over 41 years.

After working as a bounty hunter, Chuck went to work for the State of Alaska as a building maintenance supervisor with the Department of Transportation. He was responsible for the maintenance of many government buildings and properties throughout Alaska. He frequently found himself supervising crews and contractors around the state; he was known for putting on his coveralls and closely inspecting the work to ensure the work was up to code, fulfilled the contract and was within budget. Due to his reputation, he was asked to develop and review contracts for the construction and remodeling of the homes used for Troopers in rural Alaska.

After serving the people of the State of Alaska for many years, he retired and almost immediately became one of the founders, and the first president, of the Retired Public Employees Association, where he volunteered countless hours working to protect the benefits of retired State employees. His desire to help others continued as he served as a volunteer with Providence Hospital Auxiliary. His volunteer skills were very broad, including staffing book sales as well as decorating wedding cakes and custom cakes for the Newborn Special Care's yearly reunion and other fundraisers. He also worked with AARP teaching computer and driver safety classes for seniors.

Though he loved helping others, he truly loved being a grandfather. He always made time for his grandchildren and they fondly called him Big Grandpa. Whether it was sneaking out for ice cream or hot chocolate or teaching them how to decorate a cake, ride a bike or build a birdhouse, he spent as much time as he could with his grandchildren.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ed Cosper; sister, Olagene Waddell; and daughter, Twila Cumpton. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sue Cosper; daughter, Terry Lynn Breitbach; and sons, Charles Cosper Jr., Robert Cosper and Randell (Brooke) Cosper. He has 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at St. Elias Hospital, Opus Memoria and Providence Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950; or Anchorage Gospel Mission, 2823 East Tudor Road, Anchorage, AK 99507.

His services will be held on March 15, 2019, at the Grandview Baptist Church, 1300 Columbine Street in Anchorage, Alaska. The schedule is as follows: Viewing at 11 a.m., and Services at 12 p.m. followed by refreshments at 1 p.m. The interment will be held at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.



11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

