Charles Willard "Coach White" White, 78, of Aurora, passed away Nov. 25, 2019.

He was born July 21, 1941 in Seattle, Wash., the son of Gordon and Virginia (Fowler) White. He was a graduate of Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, Wash. He received his Bachelor's Degree from University of Idaho, Moscow. He later received his Master's Degree from University of Alaska, Anchorage.

On Feb. 1, 1980, he married Dianna Coleman in Anchorage, Alaska.

Coach White loved watching sports and ardently followed NCAA basketball. He loved his former players and he could still tell you stories from long-ago, even with his current health.

Charles is survived by his spouse, Dianna White; two children, Terrell White and Chantel White (Siliva Mortenson) and Louis (Andi) Wilson, who was like a son to Coach White; grandchild, Raquelle Keeton; brother, Gordon (Walla) "Buck" White; three sisters, Virginia White, Carol White and Janet White; several nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends and players. He is preceded in death by father, Gordon White and mother, Virginia Fowler.

The family wants to thank Coach's caregivers, especially Jevirgia Jones, Burnis Jones, Kai Coleman, Samantha Bowman, Kendall Coleman and Katelyn and Haley Rudisill.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation Pacific Northwest Chapter 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. To share a memory of Coach White or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdenver.com.

