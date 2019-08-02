Charlotte Thrasher of Isle, Minn., passed away on July 21, 2019, at the Scandia House in Isle. She was 76 years old.
She was born to Fredrick and Viola Haggberg in August 1942, in Isle, Minn. She was a graduate of Isle High School. Charlotte lived in Anchorage, Alaska, for 44 years before moving back to Isle to be with her brothers, Bud and sister-in-law Dorthy Haggberg; brother, Donny Haggberg; sister, Virgina Haggberg; and all her nieces and nephews.
Charlotte was a Construction Coordinator for Providence Hospital and also a member of the American Legion Post 29. She loved to garden and was always interested in building new things.
She is preceded in death by her partner in life, Bobby L. Thrasher; and her daughter, Andrea M. Bauer-Nichols.
She is survived by sons, Paul Bauer and Alan Bauer; daughter-in-law, Angela Bauer; and the love of her life her grandson, Landon J. Bauer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are preferred.
Arrangements are by Mille Lacs Funeral Chapel.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019