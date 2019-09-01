Charlotte J. (Kardell) Jaynes passed away peacefully on Aug. 4, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Char was born in Minneapolis, Minn., in 1931, and lived with her family in St. Louis Park until 1958, when she moved with her husband, Gordon K. Jaynes to Anchorage.
Char was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, survived by her husband; five wonderful children; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her pet dog, "Danny."
She loved nature and gardening, and her home was a show piece. She will be missed by many and never forgotten.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019