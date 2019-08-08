Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Mowry. View Sign Service Information Scenic Park Bible Church 7145 Madelynne Dr Anchorage, AK 99504 (907) 333-1414 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Scenic Park Bible Church 7145 Madelynne Drive Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Long time Anchorage, Alaska, resident Flossie Mowry died on Aug. 6, 2019, at The Marietta House.

Mrs. Mowry was born on March 27, 1922, in Seattle, Wash., to Payson and Pearl Thwing. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1940, and attended the

From 1945 to 1948 she taught PE Health Education. She taught third grade at Lake Otis Elementary School in Anchorage from 1964-1966.

Flossie met Al Mowry at University Presbyterian Church in Seattle, Wash., in 1950, and they married on June 6, 1951. They moved to Anchorage in May 1964, and started attending Church of the Open Door, which later became Scenic Park Bible Church. Flossie played the organ for services for nearly five decades.

Flossie had a true love for music and children. She enjoyed teaching children at the church music and telling of Jesus' love. Flossie was a strong believer in the Grace and Mercy of God and always trusted the Lord to guide her in life. One of Flossie's favorite places was their family cabin next to Victory Bible Camp. She loved the beautiful mountain scenery, especially the view of Victory Peak, and the fellowship of their camp neighbors.

Flossie was preceded in death by Al, her husband of 66 1/2 years. She is survived by her daughter, Janet; and son-in-law, Tom Markwardt; and grandchildren, Emma and Benjamin, of Seattle, Wash.; and by her daughter, Jennifer Mowry of Dallas, Texas.

The family was greatly comforted knowing The Marietta House provided loving and consistent care while she lived there. A special thank you goes out to Marcia Eskridge, who also provided care, support in Flossie's final three years.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Scenic Park Bible Church, 7145 Madelynne Drive, Anchorage, AK 99504.



