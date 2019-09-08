Charlotte Yvonne Broadhead passed on Aug. 2, 2019. Vonnie was with her family and is at peace. She was born in Beverly, N.J. She was preceded in death by her father, Frederic; and mother, Sissy Cramer.

She is survived by her brother, Mitchell, his children and family in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Vonnie is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert; children, Michael Broadhead and Missy Nurmi; and her grandchildren, Andrew and Hannah Kate Nurmi. Vonnie is loved and missed.

At her request, there will be no funeral services; please give a donation to your .