Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Brown. View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Viewing 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Service 11:30 AM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Burial 2:00 PM Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery 535 East Ninth Avenue View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Jocelyn Kayirayuaq "Cheri" Brown was born on May 19,1993 in Anchorage Alaska and she was pronounced deceased on December 2, 2019 at Alaska Regional Hospital. She suffered a prolonged seizure on November 27 that robbed her of oxygen and she was placed on a ventilator after paramedics restarted her heart, which was removed after tests revealed that she had no brain waves, nor were any of her organs working, much to the deep sadness of her friends and family.



She was preceded in death by her Great Uncle Jacob Yako Evan, her Great Uncle Thomas Brown, her Aunt Martina Campbell, her Grandparents Sophie and Calvin Coolidge, and her brother Cassius Joseph Brown among other relatives.



Cheryl leaves behind her Mother Nan Julia Coolidge and Father Cassius Brown (Elena), Daughters: Lady Louise Brown and Kyra Slim, Grandmother Polly Brown, Grandfather Joseph Brown Sr, Sisters: Justine, Roselyn, and Cassandra Brown, Brothers: Regis and Joey Brown, Calvin Samson, JonDavid Coolidge, and Chad, William, and Jarett Brown; Aunts: Lucy Daniels (Jerry), Alice Hess (Felix), Sophia Larson, Sally Samson (Pat), Mollyanne Rapoza (Jerry), Sally Nukwak (Kenneth), Stephanie John (Norman), Minnie Nicholas, and Zoya Brown; Uncles: Joseph Coolidge Sr, Arthur Coolidge (Kathy), John Coolidge, Fritz Brown (Peggy), Joseph Brown Jr, and Patrick Brown; Nieces: Keely Brown and Zoraeya Coolidge; Nephews: Benjamin Coolidge, Jayden Shugak, Nicholas Brown, and Marcus Coolidge; and numerous cousins and their children, who are considered nieces and nephews who are too many to name, just know that you were all extremely loved and cherished by Cheri.



Cheri had a fun loving, compassionate, giving, and carefree attitude. From the time she was a toddler, her number 1 love was the love of babies. Her most favorite attire to use was a long qaspeq mainly because her favorite past time was Eskimo dancing. Her favorite color was red and she liked red plaid designs. She also loved cherries because it matched her name. Beginning from childhood, she always loved Pooh Bear, which is a pattern for one of the qaspeqs she sewed herself. Her friends and relatives are encouraged to use a (longish) qaspeq to her service in her memory or anything with the color red or red plaid or anything with designs of cherries or Pooh Bear. Everyone who knows Cheri will miss her terribly who is now Eskimo dancing in the sky!



Cheryl's Celebration of Life Service will start with a viewing at 11:00am at Legacy Heritage Chapel on Friday, Dec. 13 with the service starting at 11:30am at 440 East Klatt Road, Front Building. The Burial Service will be held at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery on 535 E 9 at 2:00pm thereafter.





Cheryl Jocelyn Kayirayuaq "Cheri" Brown was born on May 19,1993 in Anchorage Alaska and she was pronounced deceased on December 2, 2019 at Alaska Regional Hospital. She suffered a prolonged seizure on November 27 that robbed her of oxygen and she was placed on a ventilator after paramedics restarted her heart, which was removed after tests revealed that she had no brain waves, nor were any of her organs working, much to the deep sadness of her friends and family.She was preceded in death by her Great Uncle Jacob Yako Evan, her Great Uncle Thomas Brown, her Aunt Martina Campbell, her Grandparents Sophie and Calvin Coolidge, and her brother Cassius Joseph Brown among other relatives.Cheryl leaves behind her Mother Nan Julia Coolidge and Father Cassius Brown (Elena), Daughters: Lady Louise Brown and Kyra Slim, Grandmother Polly Brown, Grandfather Joseph Brown Sr, Sisters: Justine, Roselyn, and Cassandra Brown, Brothers: Regis and Joey Brown, Calvin Samson, JonDavid Coolidge, and Chad, William, and Jarett Brown; Aunts: Lucy Daniels (Jerry), Alice Hess (Felix), Sophia Larson, Sally Samson (Pat), Mollyanne Rapoza (Jerry), Sally Nukwak (Kenneth), Stephanie John (Norman), Minnie Nicholas, and Zoya Brown; Uncles: Joseph Coolidge Sr, Arthur Coolidge (Kathy), John Coolidge, Fritz Brown (Peggy), Joseph Brown Jr, and Patrick Brown; Nieces: Keely Brown and Zoraeya Coolidge; Nephews: Benjamin Coolidge, Jayden Shugak, Nicholas Brown, and Marcus Coolidge; and numerous cousins and their children, who are considered nieces and nephews who are too many to name, just know that you were all extremely loved and cherished by Cheri.Cheri had a fun loving, compassionate, giving, and carefree attitude. From the time she was a toddler, her number 1 love was the love of babies. Her most favorite attire to use was a long qaspeq mainly because her favorite past time was Eskimo dancing. Her favorite color was red and she liked red plaid designs. She also loved cherries because it matched her name. Beginning from childhood, she always loved Pooh Bear, which is a pattern for one of the qaspeqs she sewed herself. Her friends and relatives are encouraged to use a (longish) qaspeq to her service in her memory or anything with the color red or red plaid or anything with designs of cherries or Pooh Bear. Everyone who knows Cheri will miss her terribly who is now Eskimo dancing in the sky!Cheryl's Celebration of Life Service will start with a viewing at 11:00am at Legacy Heritage Chapel on Friday, Dec. 13 with the service starting at 11:30am at 440 East Klatt Road, Front Building. The Burial Service will be held at the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery on 535 E 9 at 2:00pm thereafter. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close