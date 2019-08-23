Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher Joel Jordan. Chris died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, after his boat capsized while fishing in Valdez, Alaska.

Chris was born on Jan. 15, 1972, in Anchorage, Alaska, and was a lifelong Alaska resident. He graduated from Palmer High School in 1990, and later got a Bachelor of Science in fisheries biology, and did his thesis work in parasitology at the Hatfield Marine Science Center at Oregon State. Chris most recently worked at Udelhoven as a Lead Equipment Operator.

In 2003, he married Lori Wolverton and in 2005, they welcomed Ella Marie, their lovely daughter.

Chris was a loving father and husband; he was extremely hard-working and dedicated to providing for family. He was an avid fisherman, a hunter and outdoor enthusiast, a hockey player, golfer and much more. Chris was an amazing storyteller who could make anyone laugh. He was also an accomplished cook and baker; he took great pleasure in cooking for family and friends, and especially enjoyed sharing his catches.

Chris is survived by "his ladies": the love of his life, Lori and beloved daughter, Ella; his parents, Jack and Jeanne Jordan; his brother, Joe Jordan with sister-in-law Cindy Jordan and nephew Jonah; sister, Katy Jordan and brother-in-law George Schaaf; his mother-in-law, Sue Wolverton; father-in-law, Dennis Wolverton; brother-in-law Jason Wolverton; sister-in-law, Samantha Carroll-Wolverton; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and countless extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at 1 p.m., at St. Michael's Parish in Palmer, Alaska, followed immediately by a reception, as well as a Celebration of Life at the Government Peak Chalet starting at 6 p.m.; all are welcome.

