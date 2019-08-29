Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christian Goll. View Sign Service Information Terrazas Funeral Chapels 1 Fort Bayard Rd Santa Clara , NM 88026 (505)-537-0777 Send Flowers Obituary

Former Alaska lodge owner and master hunting and fishing guide Christian "Chris" Fredrick Goll Jr., 76, died on July 27, 2019, in Silver City, N.M., of heart complications. Chris was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Oct. 11, 1942. His love of hunting and fishing began at a young age under the mentorship of his father.

Chris was keenly interested in the management of Alaska's abundant fish and game resources. In 1978, he was appointed by Governor Jay Hammond to the Alaska Board of Fisheries. He held several other leadership roles, including Safari Club and Federation of Fly Fishermen. At the request of Gov. Hammond, Chris Goll took President Jimmy Carter fishing before the landmark passage of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act. The two struck up an unlikely friendship over their love of the outdoors. After his presidency, Carter returned to Alaska several times to fish with Chris at Rainbow River Lodge in Bristol Bay. Chris also joined Carter at his home to hunt quail in Georgia. One morning an old pick-up truck rolled up and there was Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, to have coffee and swap hunting stories.

As an expert in his field, Chris held many hunting and fishing honors and loved telling the stories that led to these awards. Rainbow River Lodge, which he built and operated since 1984, was the fruit of his labor and one of the finest sport-fishing destinations in Alaska. He and his wife Lauris enjoyed entertaining guests from all over the world and maintain many of those relationships today.

In 1997, Chris and Lauris began splitting their time between the lodge in Alaska and their Silver City, N.M., home. They sold Rainbow River Lodge and the Katmai hunting concession in 2003, and retired to their home in Silver City. The two have traveled the world together, including several trips to Africa and Belize.

Chris leaves behind his beloved wife and partner of 25 years, Pioneer Alaskan Lauris Olson Goll. He also leaves behind his daughter Betsy (Beardsley); son-in-law, Tyler; and granddaughters, Ruby and Rosemary of Anchorage, Alaska; also his two beloved bird dogs, Dana and Jay. He is preceded in death by his father, Christian Fredrick Goll Sr.; and Luisa Hentschel Goll.

U.S. Navy, stationed in Naples, Italy, and most notably on a warship off the shores of Cuba during the "Bay of Pigs." Standing mid-watch under the night sky, Chris developed his dream of building a life hunting and fishing in Alaska. In 1968, Chris fulfilled his dream. He quickly developed a reputation as a skilled Alaska hunting and fishing guide, acquiring the first Coast Guard issued license to carry passengers on the Kenai River. He also had the exclusive hunting concession in Katmai National Park.

