Service Information
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
Nome Recreation Center
208 E 6th Ave
Nome , AK

We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Christine Marie Buffas on July 23, 2019, in Nome, Alaska. Born on Jan. 22, 1998, she was the cherished daughter of Lillian (Kevin Crump) and the late Sterling Buffas, and proud sister to brothers Damon, Skylar, Dalton, Daniel and Stavros Buffas and Anna Burmeister. She was a loving Auntie to Bella Buffas and Parker Burmeister. She is loved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is also preceded in death by her grandparents: Angelo and Edna Buffas, and Victor Goldsberry.

Christine graduated from Nome-Beltz High School and planned to return to University of Alaska Anchorage, where she began her studies in aviation to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a pilot. She enjoyed running, hiking, fishing, riding motorbikes, working on cars and being out in the country with her family and friends. She loved her work as an auto mechanic and was a dedicated employee of RJ Auto, TSR Auto, Bering Straits Housing and Knik Construction Company.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Nome Recreation Center, 208 East Sixth Avenue, Nome, AK 99762. Burial services will follow at Nome Cemetery.

A Celebration of her life will also be held for family and friends in Anchorage, Alaska, at a date to be announced later.

"As long as hearts remember, as long as hearts care, we do not lose the ones we love, they're with us everywhere."

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Nome Food Bank would be appreciated by the family.



