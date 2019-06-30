Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Roelle. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:15 PM the Kincaid Chalet Send Flowers Obituary

Christine "Chris" Roelle, 55, passed away on April 21, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

Chris was born on Aug. 23, 1963 in Palo Alto, Calif., to Helen and Stanley Jones. Growing up in Anchorage since 1965, she enjoyed hiking, hunting and fishing with her family. Chris attended Bartlett High School and was a standout in cross-country running, skiing and track and field, winning state titles in 1980 and 1981 in the 880y and 800m run, respectively.

In 1984, Chris married her high school sweetheart Hans-Peter Roelle. She completed the University of Alaska Anchorage Dental Hygiene Program in 1988. Two years later, Chris and Hans welcomed their first child and spent the next 11 years raising Ariel, Hansie, Rae and Andie. After Hans - an Alaska State Trooper - was killed in the line of duty in 2001, Chris paused her career to fully dedicate herself to her children in their time of need. In 2005, she had her second son, Anjay, and would later return to dental hygiene - a profession she loved and excelled at.

Chris will be remembered most for her unique sense of humor, resiliency and unwavering devotion to her children. "Mama was an amazing person who was loving, kind and goofy. She enjoyed cleaning, reading spiritual literature and walking in the mountains, but most of all she loved being our mom. We have especially fond memories of how engaged and supportive she was with our running. She never missed a race and cheered louder than everyone. Mama gave us a wealth of knowledge, but most importantly stressed how essential mental preparation and strength were for running, and how that translated into our daily lives. We miss her every day, but are thankful for the time we spent together. We feel blessed to have had such a wonderful mother. She showed incredible strength through difficult times and provided the love, support and stability that we needed in life. We are so proud of and will always love Mama."

Chris is survived by her children and their significant others, Ariel and Wylie Mangelsdorf, Hans Roelle and Christy Roe, Rachel and Nic Maszk, Andrea Roelle and Jakob Dewald, and Anjay Roelle-Osipowicz; parents, Helen and Stanley Jones; stepmother, Karen Devine; sisters, Michelle Cook and Cheri Jones; brother, Ted Jones; brothers-in-law, Carl Cook and Daniel Solorzano; and nieces and nephews, Vonda, Lindsay, Dani and Andres. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hans-Peter Roelle.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Kincaid Chalet, at 2:15 p.m. Donations may be made to the Christine Roelle Memorial Fund at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Christine-Roelle-Memorial-Fund.

