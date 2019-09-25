Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Unite Church Send Flowers Obituary

On Sept. 21, 2019, Anchorage, Alaska, lost an irreplaceable larger-than-life personality, Christopher Colby Walden, 33.

Christopher was born on Kadena Air Force Base, Okinawa, on March 13, 1986 to his parents Edward and Dar Walden. Christopher had two siblings. Casey, his older brother, who he looked up to and told everyone he is the smartest guy he knows. Casey was the go-to person in Christopher's life. Christopher felt his life mission was to protect his little sister, Cayley Walden, while they fought like rival siblings he loved her and would do anything for his sister.

In 2005, Chris graduated from South High School in Anchorage and obtained his associates degree in liberal arts from the University of Hawaii in 2018. In 2011, while in living in Maui, Hawaii, Christopher met the love of his life, Sasha. This is when their love story began. They built a life full of adventures, traveling and accomplishing their life goals. Their love was what people spent their whole lives searching for. On June 29, 2015, they were married and moved back to Anchorage, where Christopher started a successful career in real estate with his family.

The last few years were monumental for Christopher. In 2018, he was recognized for being the top-producing real estate agent for Keller Williams in the state of Alaska. In 2019, he also achieved his lifelong goal of getting his bulldog, Miley, featured on the Bulldog of the Day Instagram page. Perhaps his proudest moment was when he became the captain of his very own Nautique wake surf boat at Nancy Lake. Nancy Lake stole his heart and was where he always wanted to make family memories.

Christopher had a huge personality, a great sense of humor and got along with everyone. He was the social cornerstone of his family and friends and he will be missed so much.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Unite Church, formally Abbott Loop Community Church. Family and friends are encouraged to bring their favorite "Chris" stories to share.



