Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cindy Steward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Chicago, Ill., on March 3, 1948, Cindy grew up in Flossmoor, Ill. Following high school, Cindy attended the

Together they had two children and in 1979, a move brought the family to Eagle River, Alaska. Living there 31 years, Cindy enjoyed many projects including a crafting business with Margy Henderson. Later she began training dogs and was one of the founders of the Midnight Sun Golden Retriever Club. In 2011, she and Jim retired to explore more of the states in their motor home. This led them to purchase a winter home in Marana, Ariz. Cindy thoroughly enjoyed entertaining as well as designing and making specialty jewelry.

Surrounded by the love of her immediate family, Cindy passed away at her winter home in Marana on Dec. 27, 2019, of infections due to lymphedema and ovarian cancer.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Joe Steward of Anchorage and Wendy (Jason) Fagan of Woodinville, Wash.; and her grandchildren, Zachary and Jaxon Steward and Madeline, and Kyra and Isaac Fagan. She is also survived by brothers, Gervase, Richard and Robert Stockmann and their families. Preceding her in death were her parents, Gervase and Lois Stockmann; brothers, John and Paul; and father-in-law, Harley Steward.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Lymphedema Network or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Marana. Born in Chicago, Ill., on March 3, 1948, Cindy grew up in Flossmoor, Ill. Following high school, Cindy attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison. At the age of 22, she married Jim Steward in a south suburb of Chicago. They moved several times while Jim was in the Navy.Together they had two children and in 1979, a move brought the family to Eagle River, Alaska. Living there 31 years, Cindy enjoyed many projects including a crafting business with Margy Henderson. Later she began training dogs and was one of the founders of the Midnight Sun Golden Retriever Club. In 2011, she and Jim retired to explore more of the states in their motor home. This led them to purchase a winter home in Marana, Ariz. Cindy thoroughly enjoyed entertaining as well as designing and making specialty jewelry.Surrounded by the love of her immediate family, Cindy passed away at her winter home in Marana on Dec. 27, 2019, of infections due to lymphedema and ovarian cancer.Cindy is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Joe Steward of Anchorage and Wendy (Jason) Fagan of Woodinville, Wash.; and her grandchildren, Zachary and Jaxon Steward and Madeline, and Kyra and Isaac Fagan. She is also survived by brothers, Gervase, Richard and Robert Stockmann and their families. Preceding her in death were her parents, Gervase and Lois Stockmann; brothers, John and Paul; and father-in-law, Harley Steward.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Lymphedema Network or the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Marana. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Wisconsin Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close