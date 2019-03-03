Obituary Guest Book View Sign

He called it "the experience I cherished more than anything else in my life" the four years building reservoirs for Nigerian farmers with USAID. Clarence Tieszen was born in Lustre, Mont., in 1922. He died on Feb. 24, 2019, in the home of his nephew Eldon Toews near Miles City, Mont.

Raised on the family farm, he served Alternate Service during

After retiring from the Bureau of Land Management in about 1983, he moved to an orchard farm near Kettle Falls, Wash., for more adventures traveling on geology and camping club trips. In 2000, Clarence placed second in the senior division of the World Horseshoe Tournament.

Clarence was preceded in death by sister, Clara Toews; and brother, Willard; and survived by brother, LeVern of Caldwell, Idaho; sisters, Laura Friesen of North Newton, Kan., and Adaline Crabtree of Bremerton, Wash.; and 21 nieces and nephews.

He called it "the experience I cherished more than anything else in my life" the four years building reservoirs for Nigerian farmers with USAID. Clarence Tieszen was born in Lustre, Mont., in 1922. He died on Feb. 24, 2019, in the home of his nephew Eldon Toews near Miles City, Mont.

Raised on the family farm, he served Alternate Service during World War II as a smokejumper. After the war, he made two voyages as a Sea-Going Cowboy caring for horses shipped to Poland by the Heifer Project. After several years working in smelters near Great Falls, Mont., he made his dream move up the Alcan Highway to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1949. Building a cabin and shop in Muldoon, he made full use of opportunities to ski, hike, camp, hunt and fish. Among his travels he walked the Great Wall of China and bungee-jumped in New Zealand. He trucked freight from Seward, Alaska, and guided hunters for Don DeHart.

After retiring from the Bureau of Land Management in about 1983, he moved to an orchard farm near Kettle Falls, Wash., for more adventures traveling on geology and camping club trips. In 2000, Clarence placed second in the senior division of the World Horseshoe Tournament.

Clarence was preceded in death by sister, Clara Toews; and brother, Willard; and survived by brother, LeVern of Caldwell, Idaho; sisters, Laura Friesen of North Newton, Kan., and Adaline Crabtree of Bremerton, Wash.; and 21 nieces and nephews.

Memorials in Clarence Tieszen's name may be made to Living Word Fellowship, 708 Missouri Ave., Miles City, MT 59301.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019

