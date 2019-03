Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Clifton Eugene Chism, 69, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Feb. 17, 2019, at Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Facility in Anchorage; he has gone home to be with The Lord. Cliff was born on June 10, 1949, in Little Rock, Ark., to Clifton H. Chism and Barbara Chism. After growing up in Beaverton, Ore., until his teens, his dad decided to head north to Alaska, where his grandmother lived. So, in 1965, the family of five, along with an aunt, uncle and their four children, drove the Alcan Highway in two vehicles, in the middle of February, with no snow tires. Cliff attended West Anchorage High School and one summer break he met the love of his life, Robbie Jane Certain. They were married on Dec. 22, 1967.

Cliff served in the Army National Guard for seven years and was honorably discharged in 1974. He worked as a produce manager for S&F Foodland, delivered produce for Griff's Produce, then joined the Teamsters Local 959 and worked for Mukluk Freightliners along with his father.

Cliff was known for his contagious laugh, warm smile, great hugs and most of all his unconditional Love. He always saw the best in people, forgave easy and prayed nightly for every family member from Alaska all the way to Texas. He loved having family and friends near, playing poker and pinochle with his Mom every week, watching movies and sharing his many stories of yesteryear. Cliff always made a point to compliment women, talk to strangers and make everyone feel important and noticed.

Cliff is preceded in death by his father, Clifton H. Chism; and wife, Robbie Jane Chism.

Cliff is survived by his mother, Barbara

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 2 p.m., with Potluck, at The American Legion Post 15, 1550 South Mystic Circle in Palmer, Alaska.

Cliff's signature always accompanied the following words on every card or letter he wrote, "Peace & Love - Cliff"



Smith ; sisters, Deborah Rucker (husband Wade) and Joi Grebil (husband Cliff); his children, Corena Jewett, Cory Williamson (husband Jack) and Clifton E. Chism Jr.; stepsons, James Dyer and Alvis Dyer (wife Tina); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

