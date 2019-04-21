Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clinton Wayne Smith. View Sign



He is survived by his son, Matan; stepchildren, Nathan Johnson and Lupine Orlob; his father, Leo Smith of Marysville, Wash.; brother, Matt Smith of Anchorage, Alaska; sisters, Debbie Bailey and Nancy (Kevin) Johnson of Marysville, Wash., Kathy (Mark) Guy of Eagle River, Alaska, and Nola (Keith) Kurber of Fairbanks, Alaska; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Smith.

Clint was born in Anchorage and lived in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest his whole life. He graduated from Dimond High School in May 1971. He was often busy with remodeling projects and worked as a CAD designer. He showed his family his love and was a committed Christian. We will miss his smile, his sense of humor, and his vast knowledge of many things, including cars, sci-fi books and woodworking. Until we meet again dear one.

A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on May 3, 2019, at Until That Day Church in Eagle River. Clinton Smith , born Feb. 21, 1953, passed away at his home in Wasilla, Alaska on March 5, 2019, of heart failure.He is survived by his son, Matan; stepchildren, Nathan Johnson and Lupine Orlob; his father, Leo Smith of Marysville, Wash.; brother, Matt Smith of Anchorage, Alaska; sisters, Debbie Bailey and Nancy (Kevin) Johnson of Marysville, Wash., Kathy (Mark) Guy of Eagle River, Alaska, and Nola (Keith) Kurber of Fairbanks, Alaska; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Smith.Clint was born in Anchorage and lived in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest his whole life. He graduated from Dimond High School in May 1971. He was often busy with remodeling projects and worked as a CAD designer. He showed his family his love and was a committed Christian. We will miss his smile, his sense of humor, and his vast knowledge of many things, including cars, sci-fi books and woodworking. Until we meet again dear one.A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on May 3, 2019, at Until That Day Church in Eagle River. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019

