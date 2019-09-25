Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde Frank Oberg. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 3:00 PM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 560 W Bogard Rd Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Clyde was born to Carl Oberg and Hazel (Huff) Oberg on Oct. 11, 1924, in Sutherland, Utah. He grew up in southwestern Wyoming and graduated from Baggs High School in 1940.

Following high school, Clyde trained as an aircraft mechanic in Logan, Utah, before enlisting in the U.S.

Clyde and June ran the Fishhook Dairy on a 160-acre property at Mile 3 Fishhook Road, where they raised their six children. In 1973, after selling the dairy herd, Clyde worked for the Mat-Su School District and he and June owned and operated several businesses. In 1986, they were called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They served 18 months in Nigeria and several years later another 18 months in Grenada.

Clyde was a proud member of the Palmer Lions Club for 49 years. He logged many hours of community service, including work on the Mile Post monument which stands at the Palmer Visitors Center.

Clyde could usually be found in his shop, where he built everything from a steam powered tractor to a motorhome to a paddle boat. He was known for his work ethic, his selfless service and his devotion to his faith.

Clyde was preceded in death by his son, David Oberg; and two of his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Melissa June Oberg; his brother, Dee Oberg; daughter-in-law, Kathy Oberg; and daughters, Linda (Bill) Hammond, Carol (Chuck) Kenley, Bonnie (Chris) Victors, Clyda (Briant) Teichert and Lila (Barry) Willardson; as well as his foster son, Henry (Janet) Henson; 30 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

